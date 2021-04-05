Beautiful bunny! Daniella Chávez takes everything out for Easter | Instagram

As for the magazine! The spectacular Chilean Daniella Chávez delighted her followers on social networks by taking off her clothes to become an attractive bunny and definitely steal Easter. The beauty singer he couldn’t miss the opportunity to become this cute character with his own twist.

There are many famous influencers who have dressed up as bunnies to receive Easter, but definitely among all of them, the beautiful one stands out. Daniella Chavez and its spectacular anatomy. The Bride of the America’s Cup He did not miss the opportunity to show off to the fullest and he forgot his clothes to give life to this tender animal that happened to be the most attractive.

For the photo shoot, the voluptuous sports commentator and now influencer posed from the pool in a very tiny white two-piece swimsuit that, together with her blonde hair and her little red ears, set the imagination of Internet users flying.

It may interest you: With only threads !, Alexa Dellanos becomes a bunny

Daniella Chávez chose different poses to show off her beauty and play with her outfit and the little chocolate bunny she held in her hands. The famous did not miss the opportunity to interact with her followers and ask them which was her favorite photograph.

Bunny in the water photo 1,2,3? @looonglashes. #happyeaster, wrote the beautiful Televisa star next to the images.

These photographs were shared on Daniella’s official Instagram account and have exceeded 100,000 reactions on the famous social network, Internet users soon filled the comment box of this beautiful woman with emojis and compliments.

YOU CAN FIND DANY’S PHOTOS HERE

With her latest images, the model has been stealing sighs everywhere, since Easter 2021 forced this beautiful blonde to take out her best swimsuits to show off her enormous anatomy. Daniella Chávez’s eyes, her fair hair and her curvy figure have kept her as one of Instagram’s favorites.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

This woman currently has more than 13 million followers and closely follows the beautiful British model Demi Rose, with 16 million, the title of the Instagram raina is also debated with other beautiful women such as Abigail Ratchford, Alexa Dellanos, Lyna Pérez and others that you can also enjoy in Show. Many of these girls also dressed up as bunnies to receive Easter, so you can’t miss them.