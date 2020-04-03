The Winnie Harllow model is unique in the world for its dermatological condition, vitiligo, which does not hide and has become an ambassador of natural beauty.

Day by day, Winnie Harllow, who by the way has been seen very close on several occasions to the papacito of Maluma, is one of the most important super models in the world.

And all this despite the distinctive feature on his face. A white mole, product of the lack of pigmentation due to vitiligo, a disease that pop idol Michael Jackson also suffered in life.

On her official account on the social network Twitter, Winnie published a thank you for the recognition made by Barbie to his person. “Thank you darling !!” he wrote.

His response was to the comment of a user who wrote. “This is what happens when we have true idols in society. Screaming thanks from the rooftops to celebrities like @winnieharlow and @bethanyhamilton for breaking the” standard “and allowing children to feel beautiful regardless of the circumstances.”

