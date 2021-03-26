Beautiful Barbie! Elsa Jean wears pink swimsuit like a doll

Beautiful Barbie! Elsa Jean wears a pink swimsuit like a doll | Instagram

We could say that the American Barbie has been found and not only because of her curves but because actress Elsa Jean puts her own twist on this pink swimsuit and really looks like a doll. Barbie.

It was on March 12 that this photo was shared on the model and actress’s Instagram, perhaps the young celebrity did not realize that she consented to her fans with this publication.

Usually Elsa jean She doesn’t pay as much attention to the posts she shares, in the sense that she apparently doesn’t intend to draw attention directly, of course she ends up doing so because her personality is flirtatious.

Of course, his fans take advantage of this to delight their pupils with the beautiful young woman who does nothing but have fun and enjoy the blessings she has in life, thanks to her effort and dedication in her career.

Little by little her name is becoming better known, in her photo she appears sitting on a cot, wearing dark glasses.

He also wears a white hat as an accessory and already with his Swimwear hot pink we immediately remember the famous doll.

Living in the world of Barbie, “he wrote.

Undoubtedly Elsa Jean could play the famous doll in a film.