Beautiful and well-groomed, Celia Lora celebrates her birthday with Karime

The beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora was celebrating with her Reality Show partner, Karime Pinter, with whom he spent an excellent evening accompanied by many friends of the same.

Through the videos posted in their stories of Instagram We were able to appreciate the beautiful place where they celebrated as well as the moments in which they were preparing for said party.

They had the participation of what the daughter of Alex Lora consider the best DJ one of his friends who was mixing in the dishes and setting the social event.

The best guests were also there, that is, many friends of Celia Lora and Karime who know each other thanks to the Reality show and the tremendous parties that have been organized over time since the inaugration of this program.

Celia Lora attended with a red gala dress with which she made her charms look wholesale and of course there had to be a photo with the birthday girl and that was the one he uploaded to his official Instagram.

In that way he shared that he was with her celebrating, which was captured in a photo in which three friends appear sitting on a white sofa, all with different outfits but very beautiful and ready to be enjoyed by Internet users.

Photography managed to exceed 200,000 I like them for a very short time and continue to rise, so we can appreciate that many like that she meets her friends and that she celebrates in this way.

Of course the stories continued and in them we could see the party from different angles, the interesting outfits that everyone wore, the activities they had fun with and much more.

They also attended the Acapulco Shock recording set, where they placed many drinks and got ready for the presentation of the program that is making a success in which they react to the new episodes and also to the most historical events of the MTV Reality show: Acapulco shore.

Of course it is his work as an influencer, he continued through his social networks, sharing some products that he loved and that have reached the door of his house, something that could also happen to you in case you were interested in any of the products or services.