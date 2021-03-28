Beautiful and springtime, Celia Lora shows her charms at a party | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora continue her career as influencer and of course Always with the most beautiful outfits and this time it was the turn of a spring one with whom he attended a meeting with his friends even during the world situation.

That’s right, the pretty daughter of Alex Lora He posted some videos in which they were enjoying a meeting with their friends wearing a very nice spring outfit, which did a great favor for their charms by making them look very pretty and that their fans will enjoy their beauty in the images.

Celia Lora really enjoys being the center of attention and lately he has been receiving a lot of this from his internet followers who are aware of his social networks, always supporting and visiting his Official instagram to give you your likes and comments.

But the most interesting of all are their stories a place where she is always sharing the products she receives from those companies that trust her for what to advertise their businesses and it is something that by the way worked a lot for many and surely could continue to do so.

This method has been very important, since Celia lora She has been able to help many people to improve their finances and to continue keeping with their jobs, taking advantage of the popularity of the young woman a little.

Just yesterday we met a little more about her, she revealed that she has no intention of establishing a relationship but clarifies that if she did, she would accept it in case she likes someone very well and they have things in common.

For her the most important thing is the talk and she begins with this point by explaining that she prefers someone who is very outgoing and talkative with whom to spend time and explore various topics. Secondly, she also needs her to know about music. Thanks to her dad being Alex Lora, lead singer of the legendary Mexican rock band El Tri, she enjoys rock a lot and needs her partner not to like reggaeton.

It also needs that the person is not a fanatic who is crazy about her, that she does like her but that she is not there every day and sending her messages and doing what the fans do.