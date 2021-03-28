Beautiful and sporty, Alexa Dellanos shows off her charms from the gym | INSTAGRAM

The pretty american model Alexa Dellanos has not stopped feeding her beautiful photos and videos Official instagram where his fans can enjoy a little more of his beauty and even have an approach to his daily activities such as when he goes to the gym.

On this occasion we will address a video in which the daughter of Myrka Dellanos She shines in front of her cell phone camera while she is at the gym showing her results that she has had after so many exercise routines and good nutrition, for which she has achieved an enviable figure and some of her fans consider her perfect.

Although it is a very short video, it was very enjoyed by its faithful followers, who love to see how he exercises and much more the result in those attractive photographs that he shares as a publication which always have tens of thousands of I like and comments where they write all kinds of things.

Also her friends influencers arrive and support her by giving her some likes and commenting on her great affection among them is Shirin, Lyna Perez and many others, which also want you to see their content, which by the way is also quite good and recommended in case you like Alexa content.

For Alexa Dellanos it is a pleasure to be able to share this type of videos and photos and in fact she is celebrating that lately she has had a very good reception on the tiktok platform where she managed to reach more than 2 million followers and where she shares some very good clips fun.

Just 2 days ago he told us that he took his dog with him so that he could run on the sand and also enjoy the wonderful day he was doing and when he returned home he realized that he had gotten very tired and that he just wanted to rest.

She also told us that her dog is very hyperactive and that many times she is running around the house so she thinks that she should take her more often so that she takes out all those energies that she has saved and feels much better like her since she has too much affection.

There is no doubt that this young American has taken advantage of her popularity to monetize and improve her lifestyle a little, always accompanied by her faithful friends and friends, as well as her boyfriend Alec Monopoly.