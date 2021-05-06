Beautiful and oriental, Demi Rose wears a kimono with her thousand roses | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful british model Demi Rose has a surprise prepared for us and it also seems that it was part of a surprise for her, as the young woman received a large amount of white and red roses in quite large arrangements and that could surely be 1000 or more.

That’s right, this time we will address your latest stories placed in your Official instagram, in which he showed us that he received a large amount of arrangement of roses, which he placed in his garden and formed a heart to be able to model around them and take some photos in passing.

This is how the young woman decided to wear a kimono and look beautiful and oriental while walking around the flower heart that he formed in the back of his house where by the way there is also a lot of grass and vegetation that works perfect for the photoshoot.

As I walked a song played in the background Oriental and very relaxing with which she managed to show us the peace and happiness she has at this time of having received this beautiful gift.

Some netizens quickly began to theorize how he got so many flowers, it could be part of a gift or he just bought them to create his entertainment with them, but we do not know for sure, so it could be from some of her fans or even some guy who wants to convince her to establish a relationship with him.

However, many times we have been able to see that Demi Rose is a person with high self-esteem who loves herself very much and who is fully aware, so it would not seem strange to us that she simply decided to buy them herself, a gesture that we consider quite nice of her and what if she makes us happy too.

It was in this way that we were able to appreciate her beauty once more while she walked calmly and with that peace that characterizes her of course without neglecting that her charms and curves were also present under that kimono with which she was perfectly adorned.

Of course, he also shared some videos with us enjoying his comfortable life in that mansion in Ibiza, where he is currently living one that he got and where he lives with his pets, two cats and a dog that accompany him at all times and They give him their affection and love.