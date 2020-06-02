Calmaria means “calm” in Portuguese, and is the word chosen by Fabio Sasso to launch his first application. Sasso’s name may not sound too much to you, but it’s a designer who currently works for Google and he is the founder of Abduzeedo: a prestigious blog design that we have already talked about on other occasions.

In the midst of a global pandemic and seeing racial unrest increase in the United States, one could feel somewhat anxious. There are many breathing techniques to relax, and Calmaria invites us to try a well-known one.

The famous technique 4-7-8

Obviously, coming from the hand of Abduzeedo, design is one of its most striking points. A kind of minimalist sunset, with warm tones, will indicate the way in which we must breathe.

Although there are many websites and applications that use this method, the truth is that a nice and easy to follow interface It can help us establish a habit or that we feel like using it throughout the day.

Calm is based on the 4-7-8 technique, a method designed by Dr. Andrew Weil (director of Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona and a popular character in the United States).

As the name suggests, this technique is made up of three steps different: inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds and exhale for eight seconds.

It has a web app and an Android version (the iOS version will be “soon”)

We will not have to be counting time, since this app will indicate the missing seconds in each phase at all times. Currently it has a web app and an Android version, and they assure that “soon” the iOS version will arrive. Another positive point is that it’s completely free.

