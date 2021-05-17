Beautiful and in blue !, Maribel Guardia outshines Miss Universe | Instagram

The former beauty queen Maribel Guardia found that she asks nothing of the new Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, this in a simple blue sports outfit that looks really spectacular in her.

At 61 years of age, the beautiful Costa Rican singer and actress Maribel Guardia shines on social networks, television and various projects with little or a lot of clothes, corroborating that she asks nothing of a 20-year-old girl, including the beautiful Miss Mexican universe.

The television host also captured the attention of thousands of Internet users with a photograph on Instagram in which she was more than beautiful and depotivating. The television star posed for the camera of the most flirtatious, with a position like doing sports, all this to the delight of his followers.

It may interest you: Exuberant charms! Celia Lora does not hide what is underneath

For the photograph, the beautiful Maribel posed from a colorful toy that surely belongs to her grandson in the garden and she looks radiant and happy. On this occasion, the actress who sometimes appears as a guest host of the Hoy program chose as an outfit a sporty outfit in a very flirty textured blue color that consists of a top with a laced detail and quite comfortable shorts, she complemented all this with some beautiful colored tennis shoes. Sure.

It may interest you: Championship silhouette !, Kylie Jenner contains the most essential

The publication of the beautiful Maribel guard It was shared a day ago and has already exceeded 35 thousand reactions on the famous Instagram social network; His followers did not stop with compliments and beautiful messages for the beautiful Costa Rican who took advantage of this space to send a beautiful message.

Take time to do things that make your heart smile. #actitudpositivo #amor #agracimiento #look @chiquitamy_love , wrote the Televisa star next to the image.

It may interest you: Slow motion, Ana Cheri wears a swimsuit on the beach!

Although the messages for Maribel were mostly positive, this beautiful woman was not spared from receiving quite a negative comment, in it, a netizen assures that someone must tell the singer that she looks bad in this type of photographs that are more of a star and assured that she should make more elegant images, in which she would look really pretty.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The truth is that whoever was a couple Joan Sebastian she sports a more than enviable anatomy for a young girl, a really worked abdomen and curves that have stolen the sighs of millions of people from many generations.