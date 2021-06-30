Beautiful and combined, Maribel Guardia shows off her great modeling | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican model and singer, Maribel Guardia, has been in charge of sharing with us her great joy of being functioning as influencer for various stores, brands and companies that want a bit of visibility and the popularity of the beautiful woman who receives a lot of attention when sharing.

This is why practically every day he is in charge of pampering his faithful audience with new pictures in which she appears modeling different sets of clothes that are quite beautiful like the one she uses today.

That’s right, today we will present you one of the most recent publications on her official Instagram one in which her fans managed to gather more than 45,000 likes to support her in addition to what they loved the image in which we could see her in a flowered dress that he is going to be perfect and that he combined excellently with his sneakers and also with the background in which he was.

In the entertainment piece we can see that it is on the balcony of its home, where it has many plants in the background, since it enjoys nature too much and being well oxygenated, a key factor to stay healthy in addition to all the exercise and strict diets you follow.

There is no doubt that it was an excellent decision to have stayed at home and to be working in this way with the companies that contact her and that send the sets of clothes by parcel directly to her house and that they could also do it for you to consume some of her products.

Many people say they miss her on television but she feels quite comfortable having changed the camera on the recording set for a simpler one that takes pictures of her and allows her to continue improving her economy every day on her social networks.

In fact, at the moment she is one of the artists of the show that has the most interaction with her fans on the Internet and one of those that has the most attention, being now considered an influencer and one of the most legendary singer actresses and now creators of contents.

In Show News we will continue to bring the best information to novelties, curiosities and everything related to this beautiful woman who never stops surprising us and assures us that age is only a number that attitude is everything and of course she tries to help us keep us grateful with what we have.