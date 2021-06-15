Beats Studio Buds, the Apple alternative for those looking for earbuds

Although both brands have always been differentiated by their great presence and their own personality, after the acquisition of this company by Apple a few years ago, the arrival of the new Beats Studio Buds continues to surprise us today, some high-end true wireless wireless headphones which, with a very attractive price and functions, are postulated as a quite tempting option among the AirPods.

Although without a doubt, attending to its design, we are facing a clear opponent for the headphones of Google, Samsung or Sony. And it is that the Beats Studio Buds are presented under a button intraural format, eliminating the presence of the poles to turn the body of the speaker into a surface that will facilitate touch controls and greater ease of grip.

“When building such a small product, every detail was considered, analyzed and selected to optimize sound quality, comfort and durability,” explained Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “Studio Buds is our smallest and subtlest form factor to date, but it keeps the Beats promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design.”

As we said, it is about high quality accessories, driven by a patented 8.2mm dual element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer rim, along with Studio Buds proprietary technology, capable of automatically playing the Spatial Audio for the available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out unwanted external noise and you can easily switch to transparency mode with a long press of the ‘b’ button when you need to hear the world around you. Dual beam forming microphones can filter wind and obstruct external noise to enhance the superior experience.

Finally, it stands out a quite remarkable battery life, with up to 8 hours of use per charge to which will be added the two additional full charges of your case, reaching a total combined autonomy of up to 24 hours almost uninterrupted playback. And it is that 5 minutes inside the case will give us up to 1 hour of additional playback.

However, this autonomy will be affected when we make use of the ANC or Transparency activated modes, which will reduce its usefulness to an even more than acceptable 5 hours of listening time and up to 15 hours in combination with the case.

Availability and price

Without a fixed date for our country, the Beats Studio Buds are already available in the United States under their three classic color options in black, white and red, and a rather interesting launch price of $ 149.99.