Beats Studio Buds, so are the new wireless headphones that Apple is preparing | Technology

Everything indicates that Apple is preparing a new TWS wireless headphones: images of the Beats Studio Buds have appeared in the beta versions of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6. This is what we know so far.

It was 2014 when Apple compared Beats Electronics, the popular high-end headphone company founded by rapper Dr. Dre. Since then, those from Cupertino have marketed the brand’s catalog through their official stores, and have been nurturing it with the launch of new products over the years.

If we take a look at their website, Beats defines itself as a brand of high-performance wireless headphones. In its catalog we can find different models for all tastes and needs, from the Beats Flex, the cheapest model that has a cable that connects the headphones to each other, through the PowerBeats Pro, totally wireless headphones that have a hook. to hold them well to the ear, even the Beats Studio3 Wireless, a high-fidelity headphone with active noise cancellation.

Despite having a variety of products, today there is a lack of True Wireless headphones in the style of the AirPods: in-ear, without elements to be attached to the ear and without cables.

Everything seems to indicate that Apple wants to make up for this lack and that it is working on a Beats TWS with these characteristics. At least this is what emerges from some images that appear in the beta versions of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 that have been discovered by Steve Moser, a contributor to the specialized medium MacRumors.

According to the report, those in Cupertino are working on the Beats Studio Buds, true wireless headphones that will have a different design to the AirPods and will be more in the line of the Galaxy Buds and the Pixel Buds, as you can see in the opening photo of this news and in the following animation.

Moser assures that they will be available in three colors: red, white and black. The charging case will have an oval shape, with the brand’s logo on the front.

Except for its possible design, at the moment we do not know anything else about the Beats Studio Buds, so we will have to wait to know its characteristics and functions.