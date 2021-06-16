Beats Studio Buds, Apple’s headphones created for Android | Tec Review

Hearing aids are one of those wonderful everyday inventions that make life easier and that revolutionized sound privacy. Now, Apple presents the Beats Studio Buds, special for Android. Yes, for Android.

The official announcement was made a few days ago. The new product is designed to be compatible with the Android and iOS operating systems.

Characteristics

In April of this year Beats Studio Buds units were tested and the results revealed that the headphones provide up to 8 hours of audio. That is, a whole working day.

Sure, battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

The headphone carrying case has two additional charges, so you could use the headphones all day, 24 hours of battery life. These hearing aids have silicone ear cushions in various sizes.

Another attractive feature of this technology is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a function with which external noise can be continuously blocked by means of a filter, that is, isolation from the world around you can be achieved.

For occasions when you need to be aware of what is happening around you, the headphones also feature Ambient mode, in which music is mixed with surrounding noises using external microphones.

These lightweight, comfortable headphones, designed to be used for long periods of time, already appear in the Apple Store with an official price of 3,299 pesos, in three different colors: black, white and red, but they cannot be added to the bag yet. .

The Apple and Google Duopoly

These two large companies have had their differences, but the truth is that, with the exception of Huawei, other competitors have not been able to face the duopoly.

Blackberry, Microsoft’s Windows Phone, and Amazon’s Fire device all tried without success.

HarmonyOS will share with Android some components that all programmers use freely (open source).

But it has taken the opportunity to go further than Google’s system by integrating the possibility of interacting with connected objects, “a need to which Android and iOS did not respond,” Wang Chenglu, the HarmonyOS programmer, told the press.

“With HarmonyOS, we weren’t just going to make another Android or iOS,” he said. (With information from .)