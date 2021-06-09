Beats Headphones Are 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

After spending the past year working from home — within an arm’s distance of my fiancé and his marathon Zoom calls — I can confidently say that a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones are a modern-day essential. When it comes to quality, Beats headphones are unbeatable.

Solo Pro Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones

Beats $ 299.95

$ 149.00 (50% off)

Not only do they look super sleek, but they’re also functional and provide top-notch sound quality. That said, they’re not always the most budget-friendly … well, until this very moment. Right NOW, Amazon just took 50 percent off Beats’ Solo Pro Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones. And guys, this pair normally costs $ 300 a pop, but Amazon’s currently selling them for $ 149 — that’s the cheapest they have ever been.

Beyond the stellar sound quality and luxe design, this option has an Apple H1 headphone chip that makes pairing with your smartphone easier than ever (they’re iPhone and Android compatible!). The active noise canceling drowns out all external noises while the built-in microphone lets you seamlessly take calls or dial into video calls in between your podcast listening. Plus, the hands-free controls allow you to pause, play, and skip tracks with the simple, “Hey Siri” command on iOS devices. Thanks to the 22-hour battery life, this pair will last you all throughout the nine-to-five (or long flight) grind.

More really good Beats deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats amazon.com $ 199.95

$ 124.99 (37% off)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats amazon.com $ 199.95

$ 141.69 (29% off)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Beats amazon.com $ 349.95

$ 226.73 (35% off)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones

Beats amazon.com $ 299.95

$ 169.99 (43% off)

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats amazon.com $ 199.95

$ 169.95 (15% off)

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds

Beats amazon.com $ 149.95

$ 113.99 (24% off)

Beats Pill + Portable Wireless Speaker

Beats amazon.com $ 179.95

$ 161.45 (10% off)

