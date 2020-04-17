The essayist Beatriz Sarlo He harshly criticized the controversial decision of the Government of the city of Buenos Aires, which established that, starting next Monday, those over 70 years of age must request permission to go out. “It is a selective state of siege. It prevents the mobility of its inhabitants through the territory. As far as I know, without the approval of the Legislature. The Constitution must be volatilized or the coronavirus seized it, but it is a selective state of siege ”, expressed the writer.

“Of course I am not going to wait for the city authorities of Buenos Aires to follow the (Angela) Merkel principle for Germany, which is what should not be done: age discrimination. I found it insulting, the discriminatory nature is complicated for those of us who work, ”said Sarlo, who referred to the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “For your imagination, people over 75 are rentiers or retirees. There are no workers ”.

This morning, the City Government decided to implement the Circulation Permit compulsory and specific for those over 70 years of age. The measure, complemented by others, is part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Care and Accompaniment of Older Adults that carries out the Buenosairean management. The criticized provision will seek to dissuade this age group from the streets and guarantee distance from possible contagions.

“Rodríguez Larreta I wish I had taken him for a walk in my neighborhood. A traditional neighborhood, Caballito. To see the moderate joy that those over 65 or over 70 had when they went shopping. It was like an interruption of the quarantine without any danger, because it is not a populous neighborhood. They should rather take care of what happens in the poorest neighborhoods of the City. Without any danger they could make the greeting of the day, exchange the words of the day. I don’t know what kind of surviving robots you want to turn older adults“Added the journalist in dialogue with TN.

Sarlo also sent a message to the President Alberto Fernández. “He is a man I respect and a man of laws. I would ask him if he can characterize it as an age-selective site stadium. If one cannot walk on the street, it is one of the measures taken in the states of siege. I have lived under some dictatorships and I know what that means. In dictatorships they clung more to the young than to the old. I would ask him to characterize it for me. Second, to tell me if he doesn’t think that there should be more constitutionally founded legal safeguards to take the measure. Once the President answers all that to his people, I suppose that I will not be the only one interested in knowing it, I will evaluate what he answers and I will continue to think. I am not of laws but I know the Constitution well “, maintained.

The permit that those over 70 will obtain will only be valid for a certain day, although there are exceptions: if they go out to collect retirement, doing medical treatments and applying vaccination will not be required.

“There are many more people on the street, I see it. I live in an eighth floor, I do my shopping and I see it. There are more people on the street, there are more cars. I would say that it is much simpler: if we have a metropolitan police, let them see who’s passing. If you pass one every 40 seconds they pass one after the other. That they send the City Police here, not just Liniers ”, Sarlo completed.

Regarding the permit, it was indicated that the start of the procedure is by telephone, and They should do it by calling 147. The operator will inform the older adult about the coronavirus statistics for their age group in order to increase their perception of risk, what alternatives they have to cover the need for which they want to obtain the permit and will consult with what support network they have. . If permission is still required, you will be asked for your DNI and you will be given a processing code.

Regarding fines or penalties, the control will be carried out by Buenos Aires agents via cell phones, with the adult’s DNI (only document required). It was also specified that there will be no fines for these violators. If the adult does not have permission, they will be asked to return home and will be reminded of the risks of going outside. However, if you relapse into that behavior, you will need to do some kind of community work.

The owners of a business or activity already excepted do not need the permission. For example, neighborhood stores or pharmacies. The permit will be mandatory for residents and non-residents. To travel in order to make payments or procedures in payment premises such as RapiPago or Easy Payment, it will be mandatory to have a permit.