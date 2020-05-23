Ana Obregón continues trying to overcome the hardest blow that life has given her snatching her only son Álex, and for this she is counting on the support of her loved ones and some colleagues who have turned to her in her most difficult stage. The last person to join has been Beatriz Rico, who has dedicated some beautiful words to her remembering how they met and discovering a lesser-known facet of the actress, whom he describes as a woman “with an angel” who makes everyone feel better when she is around.

“A week has passed and now I find myself wanting and having the strength to tell who Ana Obregón is. I would lack accounts on Twitter, so I am going to give a few brushstrokes, enough for you to know who Ana is,” he began expressing in his different social profiles. “I met her in ‘At 11 at home’ and soon realized that Ana was always in a good mood. I saw her filming with injuries, severe pain, even one day she came with a very high fever and never complained or pouted, “continued to highlight the biologist’s professionalism first.

“Ana was a rattle. Wherever I went, the messing around was assured. And if they were putting makeup on and you came because you had a scene before his, he would get up so you could sit down and put makeup on yourself without anyone saying anything to him. It may seem bullshit, but in our world where there are ‘very famous’ who do ‘very famous’ things, it is not usual for them to do normal things that denote companionship and humility: Ana never needed to feed ego with bullshit like that, “he added.

The gym brought them closer together

“Time passed, and since we are almost neighbors, we share a gym, so we kept up to date. And in the gym Ana was still that bell, always laughing and having a good time with everyone. Sometimes I was so excited about it, especially when I had a bad day and barked loudly. I remember one Christmas night at his house, he had a party. If according to the Buddhists, observing without judging is the maximum expression of intelligence, Ana proved to be a Buddha, something I always appreciated, “continues Beatriz.

“Then came ‘They and the weaker sex’: it was her series. Written by her and in which she had poured herself putting an illusion that devastated everything. Ana was still the same one I met years ago: a girl with eyes full of sparks and a great desire to have fun in the body of a woman. He worried about everything: ‘Have the technicians eaten the sandwich?’, ‘Are you tired? We stopped?’. Why people loved her so muchAnd because it made us laugh, a lot. To this day, I still wonder how it is possible that I have never seen her complain or pout after so many years. “

Television failure but the same great humor

The series in which Ana had deposited all her illusions collapsed, but did not change the life plan of an Obregón with an intact smile. “I found her in the usual good mood. It was she who was raising people’s spirits. He said to me: ‘Are you okay? Is your family okay? Then everything is fine‘. That’s when I realized that this woman, so skinny, was a tank. In that small body there was a strength, intelligence, tenacity and goodness that seemed impossible to conceive in one person, “Rico explains.

In the same message, the actress shows deep regret for some words Ana told her in the midst of other problems and for which she did not apologize in time. “When time passed and I finally put cowardice aside I asked her to forgive me. She replied: ‘Come on, woman. If I didn’t even remember. We all have bad times‘. And she was again the friend of always, without rancor or reproach. That’s Ana. “

“Have you seen the photo from last week in which the car window comes down to thank the photographers with a smile full of pain? In that painful smile the essence of Ana is condensed. I have seen how people always want to be with her, because we all feel better when Ana is around. It improves our lives. I think that’s called ‘having an angel’. And she has it. And now, more than ever, “he concluded.