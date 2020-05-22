Asturian actress Beatriz Rico has surprised her followers with a confession about Ana Obregón.Just a week after knowing the death of the son of the Madrid presenter and actress, Alex Lecquio, Rico recalled a series of anecdotes with her, in which he has come to recognize that he had not behaved well with her. “I am ashamed,” he assured.

The story, which he has published on his official Instagram account, is as follows:

“A week has passed, and now I feel like telling you who Ana Obregón is. I would lack accounts on Instagram to tell you everything, so I am going to give a few brushstrokes, enough so that you know who Ana is.

I met her in ‘At 11 at home’ and soon realized that Ana was always in a good mood. I saw her roll with injuries, severe pain, even one day she came with a very high fever and never complained or pouted. Ana was a rattle, where she passed, the messing around was assured. And if they were putting makeup on and you came because you had a scene before his, he would get up so you could sit down and put makeup on yourself without anyone saying anything to him.This may seem bullshit, but in our world where there are “very famous” people who do “very famous” things, it is not usual for them to do normal things that denote companionship and humility: Ana never needed to feed ego with bullshit of that type .

Time passed and, since we are almost neighbors, we share a gym,so we kept up to date with each other. And in the gym Ana was still that rattlesnake, always laughs and good vibes with everyone. Sometimes it made me so happy, especially when I had a bad day and barked wildly.

I remember one Christmas night at his house, he had a party. If according to Buddhists, observing without judging is the highest expression of intelligence,Ana proved to be a Buddha, something I always thanked her for (the reasons are irrelevant).

Next came “They and the Weak Sex”: it was their series. Written by her and in which she had overturned putting an illusion that devastated with alldo. María Barranco, Isabel Gaudí and Teté Delgado completed the group of musketeers.

Ana was still the same one I met years ago: a girl with eyes full of sparks and a great desire to have fun in the body of a woman. He worried about everything: “have the technicians eaten the sandwich? Maybe you have to cut it”, “Are you tired? Do we stop?”That’s why people loved her so much. And because it made us laugh, a lot. To this day, I still wonder how it is possible that I have never seen her complain or pout after so many years.

And the cataclysm came: the series was a disaster for the audience and we were informed that the shoot was cut in chapter 8.I, as a good piscian with a tendency to drama “, I arrived on the set distressed and thinking how Ana would be devastated. It was HER series, the one that it took her so many years to get ahead! I arrived like Lady McBeth, and I found her with good humor She was the one who was cheering people up! ?? When she saw me (I was almost crying), she said, “Are you okay? Is your family ok So, everything is fine. “She kept laughing and joking to keep her spirits up in the team. There I remember that I realized that this woman, so skinny, was a tank. But a tank of the irreducible. In that small body there was room for a strength, intelligence, tenacity and goodness that seemed impossible to conceive of in one person.

She was very nice to me. I cannot say the same, and I am ashamed for it. For reasons that are irrelevant, one day I was fatal. I was unfair to her and I said something very ugly that she didn’t deserve and I immediately regretted.I made him pay at the time for my problems. Damn genius of mine! I was so ashamed of what I did that I didn’t apologize to him in time. When time passed and I finally put cowardice aside, I said “forgive me”. She replied ‘come on, woman! If I didn’t even remember … we all have bad times. ‘ And she was again the friend of always. Without reproach, without rancor. That is Ana.

Have you seen the photo from last week in which the car window comes down to thank the photographers with a smile full of pain after arriving from Barcelona and what had happened? In that aching smile Ana’s essence is condensed. That is her. For all this, no one ever speaks ill of her. What are we going to say, if those of us who know her only have reasons to thank her!

I have seen how people always want to be with her, because we all feel better when Ana is around. It improves our lives. I think that’s called ‘having an angel’. And she has it. And now more than ever”.

This heartfelt confession already accumulates thousands of likes and comments from fans, who have also taken the opportunity to offer condolences to Obregón for the loss of his son.

