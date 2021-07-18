Beatriz Montañez denounces what has happened to her after revealing her new life: “I have been afraid”

Beatriz Montañez, when she presented ‘El Intermedio’. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

Journalist Beatriz Montañez made headlines again last spring after years away from television because she published her book Niadela (Errata Naturae), in which she tells what her new life is like living alone in a house in the middle of the forest and where she was for a time without electricity or hot water.

The presenter left El Intermedio, from La Sexta, in December 2011 and shortly after she wanted to radically change her life. Now he has denounced in an interview in To live, of Cadena Ser, what he is having to endure since he reappeared in the media.

Montañez has asked everyone that “no one tries to come if they have not been invited.” “It has been very frustrating to feel watched in my own home for the first time in five years. Where I have not felt fear of nature, I have felt it with the people who observed me and watched me, and became intruders within my own home ”, he lamented.

“So please, I ask those who intend or who are looking for where Niadela is, or who want to come, not to. That they respect my decision, ”he claimed.

The journalist has lamented because “it is difficult to understand the other in general” and because “it is increasingly difficult to put ourselves in the other’s situation”, something that “requires standing up, putting yourself in the other’s shoes, thinking as the other thinks, getting out of ourselves and the fact of getting out of ourselves simply by doing it ”.

“Even the fact of wanting to get out of oneself costs, because we have found ourselves in that comfort zone that implies not only accepting ourselves as we are, with our circumstances still not being the ones we want for us, but in addition to that effort , the effort also to understand the other ”, he assured.

In fact, Montañez has admitted that something like this was already expected to happen and that, therefore, he told the publisher that he preferred to do a single promotional interview.

Now, she says that her story has served to make some insult her: “The echoes that have reached me, that I am crazy, that I am surely mentally ill, that I have a serious depression.”

Read more

Given that, she says that she feels sure of herself: “Before I was, I have always said it, I will say it and I think it is something that we have a lot of work to recognize, I was lost, I was very lost. And no, I don’t think it’s the only one, I think that a very high percentage of the population is still lost ”.

“I think that at some point sooner rather than later, it is important to make a decision to examine by standing up. I believe that one can examine life, that it is pure movement while in motion, I believe that it is necessary to stop to do it. I have spent these 5 years stopping to do it, and I believe that writing, and I believe that the word, as Freud said, is healing ”, has settled.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE