Beatriz Luengo publishes the first image of her second daughter, Zoë, and reveals the meaning of her name

Beatriz Luengo has published this Monday the first photograph of his daughter Zoë, a few hours after his birth was known. In addition, the actress has revealed what is the meaning of her name, which refers to the mother of Yotuel Romero, the father of the little girl and her brother, D’Angelo, five years old.

“Zoë (Greek: ζωή), Greek origin, meaning ‘Life’. Welcome my beautiful mestiza, “the 38-year-old dancer wrote in her last Instagram post, where the little girl appears asleep in the hospital.

Luengo wanted to thank the expressions of affection that both she and her partner have received throughout the day, and stressed that Zoë was born this Sunday, April 11. “Thank you all for all the love”, Has expressed.

As reported by the magazine Hello !, the little was born by caesarean section in the city of Miami, where the couple has established their residence, and both she and the artist are in perfect condition.

Regarding the name of their daughter, the couple confessed a few months ago that they had been chosen to pay tribute to Romero’s mother, for being a “strong and spectacular” woman that “she took care of her son alone”.