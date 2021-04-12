Beatriz Luengo gives birth to her second daughter, named Zoe, in tribute to Yotuel’s mother

Beatriz Luengo and Yotuel Romero have welcomed this Sunday to their second child together, a girl they named Zoe, in a clear tribute to his mother.

According to the magazine ¡Hola!, The little was born by caesarean section in the city of Miami, where the couple has established their residence, and both she and the artist are in perfect condition.

As Beatriz herself confessed a few months ago, both have decided to call their little girl Zoe because it is the name of Yotuel’s mother, a “strong and spectacular” woman who “raised her child alone” and which both admire a lot.

The couple, who fell in love while filming One Step Ahead, in 2003, They thus expand the family five years after the birth of their son D’Angelo.

For the moment, none of the artists has commented on the birth in their social networks.