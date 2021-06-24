Beatriz Haddad Maia passes Wimbledon round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 05:45 CEST

The brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 188 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and two minutes by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-1 to the Belgian tennis player Ysaline Bonaventure, number 128 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

During the game, the Brazilian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had an 85% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points. As for the Belgian, she managed to break serve on one occasion and her effectiveness data is 82%, a double fault and 60% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.