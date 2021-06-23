Beatriz Haddad Maia manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Daria Snigur

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 7:16 AM CEST

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazilian, number 188 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty minutes to Daria Snigur, Ukrainian tennis player, number 204 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The match data show that the Brazilian tennis player managed to break the serve 5 times to her opponent, achieved 68% in the first service, committed 7 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for the Ukrainian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times and her effectiveness data is 70%, a double fault and 58% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.