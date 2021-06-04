Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller concludes the school year

MEXICO CITY

The writer and researcher, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller reported this Friday that the school year of his son, Jesús Ernesto, was concluded, whom he accompanied throughout the current school year that was developed remotely.

It may interest you: Beatriz Gutiérrez calls citizens to vote

“I finished 2nd year of secondary school! It cost me a lot of work, especially Natural Sciences and Mathematics. I am very grateful to my teacher Jesús Ernesto López Gutiérrez for his patience and dedication,” wrote the wife of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on their social media accounts.

He also announced that he had concluded a seminar that he gave as part of a graduate degree.

“They were complicated months due to so much virtuality. Therefore, in the same way, my respects to my guides: Nosé, Mariana, Jaqueline, Alejandra and Carlo,” wrote the writer and researcher.

* brc