Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr lost her life | AP

Astrid Kirchherr, the German photographer who made some of the earliest and most shocking images of the Beatles as well as having an enduring impact on her visual style, has lost her life at age 81.

Kirchherr lost his life Wednesday in his native Hamburg, days before his 82nd birthday. Her death was first announced by Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn, who tweeted Friday that Kirchherr had an “immeasurable” contribution to the group as well as being “smart, inspiring, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, mindful, beautiful, smart, friendly and optimistic ”. According to the German weekly Die Zeit, he died of a “brief serious illness”.

Kirchherr was an assistant photographer in Hamburg and part of the local art scene in 1960 when her then-boyfriend Klaus Voormann entered a club, the Kaiserkeller, and was in awe of a group of young British men. The five Liverpool musicians had recently been named the Beatles.

Recalling later, Voormann spent the next few days trying to convince Kirchherr to accompany him, a decision that profoundly changed her. “It was like a carousel in my head, they looked absolutely amazing,” Kirchherr told Beatles biographer Bob Spitz. “My whole life changed in a few minutes, all I wanted was to be with them and meet them.”

Kirchherr had dreamed of photographing “charismatic” men and found his ideal role models with the Beatles, especially his bassist at the time, Stuart Sutcliffe, who was also a talented painter. They fell in love quickly, even though she spoke little English and he spoke little German.

“Stuart was a very special person, he was miles ahead of everyone,” said NPR in 2010. “As for his intelligence and artistic sensitivity, he was miles ahead. So I learned a lot from him because in the 60s we had a very strange attitude about being young, about sex, about anything. ”

In the early 1960s the Beatles were very different from the smiling superstars the world met soon after, and seemed to have little in common with Kirchherr and his friends, young existentialists nicknamed “Exies” by John Lennon. The rock band wore black leather and canned hair while giving marathon performances. Pete Best, who looked like James Dean, was the drummer and Paul McCartney played the guitar, along with Lennon and George Harrison. Best was replaced in 1962 by Ringo Starr, and McCartney played bass when Sutcliffe left the band and became engaged to Kirchherr.

Kirchherr liked everyone and had his confidence. Her photographs captured a group still interested in looking cool and “rude” rather than being adorable. He made them black-and-white portraits, including John, Paul, and George in leather clothes and cowboy boots on a rooftop; the five of them with their instruments in an abandoned truck, a sad approach of John at a fair with Sutcliffe in the background hanging around him like a ghost. Her self-portraits captured Kirchherr’s distinctive style, with her cheekbones sticking out and short blonde hair.

The jackets without lapels worn by the Beatles at the beginning of Beatlemania were inspired by Kirchherr’s wardrobe; Sutcliffe, who was the same height as her, had started wearing her jackets without lapels. Meanwhile, Voormann was so focused on his large ears that he had left his long hair to cover them. Kirchherr loved his new style, which would become the Beatles’ cut, with the long gel-free bangs, a style that other German artists favored. Sutcliffe began wearing her hair like this and the others, after some resistance, as well.

Sutcliffe died of a stroke in April 1962, at age 21. Kirchherr married twice later, including once with British drummer Gibson Kemp. Both marriages ended in divorce, and she said for a long time that she couldn’t make it past Sutcliffe’s death.

“He was and still is the love of my life,” he told NPR in 2010. “Never, never, even though I got married a few times, did I meet another man who was so fascinating, so beautiful, so sweet and well mannered. . That’s how he was and he was a very talented artist. ”

In the decades after Sutcliffe’s death, Kirchherr worked as a freelance photographer and interior designer among other jobs, in recent years working at a photography store in Hamburg. She and Voormann kept close to the other Beatles. Voormann designed the cover of his album “Revolver” and played bass on many of his solo projects. Kirchherr’s photographs of the Beatles have been shown around the world, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In the 1994 film “Backbeat” (“Backbeat: The Beginning”), for which she was a consultant, Kirchherr was portrayed by Sheryl Lee and Sutcliffe by Stephen Dorff.

“Stephen is so much like Stuart that he’s scary,” she told The Washington Post in 1994. “Stephen is just as intense when talking to people. And he’s a very, very smart, very sexy boy. Everything I remember Stuart had, Stephen has, too. ”

