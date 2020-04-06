Beatles 50 years without the group | Instagram

Past generations will remember The perfection one of the best bands of all time The Beatles, his music marked history and gave the opportunity to revolutionize the music industry.

Continuing throughout the years with their successes after their separation on April 4, 1970, the revolutionary group of the years 60´s.

Perhaps it is not known if they would continue singing together after a certain time, however it is a dream that many of their admirers and loyal followers surely came to have.

There are several theories about what precipitated the grouping separation British however may never know the original reason for their separation.

The confirmation of the separation came on the tenth of the same month, with an interview by one of the members: Paul McCartney, in the Daily mirror, in which he spoke about the fact that he was preparing his solo album and that he had no plans to do anything else with him. group, talk that back then it was a total bomb for everyone.

Beatlemania, forged and starring its characteristic members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came to an end.

Much is said that the wife of the interpreter of “Imagine” was causing her separation, Yoko Ono it was the only version that had been repeating itself for a long time.

Fortunately, Paul was in charge of taking a little weight off that story, giving rise to an unknown question that has not been clarified so far.

However, he did clarify that he broke the tacit agreement that girlfriends and wives did not participate in that moment of the band because he constantly spent it in the recording studio considering it a little intrusive however John pressured the group to be accepted.

“You realize that he was in love with her and you have to respect that,” Paul would say from a distance, but, without a doubt, the imposition undermined the relationship.

“I want the divorce, So I already divorced Cynthia! ‘, Is the phrase that they say that John Lennon said to them on September 20, 1969 and had to do also with the compositional society that he had formed with Paul.

They also assure that Ringo threatened to leave the quartet during the recording of the Blanco album, and George Harrison when they put together Let it be. But John was so serious that Harrison recorded I Me Mine on the 3rd of February 1970, without Lennon, in which it was the last song registered with the name of the quartet.

Much is said that the balance of the group was maintained thanks to Brian Epstein who was his representative and also in charge of finances, also known as the fifth Beatle. However, when he died in 1967, the wreck began.

