Beating Nadal was like climbing Everest, says Djokovic

PARIS.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, qualified for his sixth Roland Garros final this Friday after defeating Rafa Nadal in his semifinal, affirmed that facing and winning the Mallorcan on the Parisian clay is “how to climb Everest”.

Every time you hit the track with him (Nadal), you know that you have to climb some sort of Mount Everest to win this guy here, “said the Serbian at a press conference.

“It is difficult to find words different from all the superlatives that can be thought about Rafa’s achievements at Roland Garros”added the 34-year-old, who leads his confrontations against the Spanish, thirteen-time Roland Garros champion, 30 to 28.

It is quite possibly the best game I have participated in at Roland Garros, and in the Top-3 of all the games of my career if we take into account the quality of the tennis practiced, the fact that I played against my biggest rival, on the court in which he won so much and where he has dominated the last 15 years, but also because of the very electric atmosphere “, declared ‘Nole’.

