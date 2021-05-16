Beating in the women’s final of the Masters 1000 in Rome

Not to believe. For the forcefulness. For the game time … the truth is that the Polish Iga Swiatek (15th in the WTA ranking), winner at Roland-Garros last year, crushed Czech Karolina Pliskova (9th) in the final of the Rome Tournament, which she defeated 6-0, 6-0, in just 45 minutes. What a bike!

Iga celebrating in Rome. (AFP)

Two weeks to start defending his crown in the Parisian brick dust (May 30-June 13), the 19-year-old Pole gave an exhibition to win her third career title. The variety of her blows and her aggressiveness surprised the Czech, who was playing her third final in three years in Rome (victory in 2019, finalist in 2020).

Iga Swiatek won in just 45 minutes.

Swiatek won the third title of his career (Rome distributed just over 1.8 million dollars in prizes), after Roland Garros in 2020 and Adelaide 2021, and will enter the top ten players in the WTA ranking for the first time.

Crushing triumph of the Polish Swiatek.

This is how the Polish won it

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE