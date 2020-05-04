At last, the long-awaited conclusion of the new installment of the HBO series has arrived and, unsurprisingly, there were many surprises, so fans shared the reactions at the end of season 3 of ‘Westworld’.

As usual in the season finales of some productions, especially on HBO, there were a fair amount of annihilations, many surprises, and even more accidents.

As in the case of each season finale in ‘Game of Thrones,’ this HBO production caused reactions in viewers.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information about the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’.

At the end of the episode, two main characters, who have been in the series from the start, have given their allegiances a twist. So, without warning, the series took a big step into the future, which apparently will be where the fourth season will take place when it premieres in a couple of years.

Reactions at the end of season 3 of ‘Westworld’ were immediate, since at the end of last month, HBO Renewed Successful Sci-Fi Thriller For A Fourth Season long before the season finale last Sunday, May 3.

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve enjoyed every twist and turn to the plot by master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a statement announcing the renewal.

Fans generally look forward to seeing the direction the series will take in the upcoming season, In addition to the new characters that will obviously debut, although at the moment there is no official release date on HBO.

Below are some of the reactions to the end of ‘Westworld’ Season 3 that were shared on social media by fans.

“Violent pleasures have violent endings and have their own death in their triumph.” W. shakespeare # Westworld pic.twitter.com/9XQlqK878b – LUISFER ⚂ (@LUISFERGTT) May 4, 2020

Performance piece and performance by Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy) at #Westworld pic.twitter.com/UfobYfkf3M – Carlos Eduardo (@carlos_edddo) May 4, 2020

Me after seeing the post-credit scenes of #Westworld knowing that because of the coronavirus next season will be like in 2025 pic.twitter.com/ehNfk5Ovas – Carlos (@Carlos_eher) May 4, 2020

“You cannot die twice” Me dying twice: #Westworld pic.twitter.com/yM0V2WpmHx – José Manuel (@ManuelMorez) May 4, 2020

The post-credit scenes blow your mind and are to say FOURTH SEASON NOW #Westworld pic.twitter.com/vQFJhhFt9m – Camilo H. (@ kmilo19977) May 4, 2020