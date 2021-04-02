Beatification of José G. Hernández will take place at Colegio La Salle La Colina

April 1, 2021 April 1, 2021

0

Cardinal Baltazar Porras reported this Thursday that the beatification of Dr. José Gregorio Hernández will no longer be held at the UCV university stadium due to the increase in Covid cases in the country.

Porras stressed that the beatification of the Servant of God will take place in the open spaces of Colegio La Salle La Colina, Caracas.

The place has a maximum capacity of 2 thousand people but that amount is ruled out. “It is expected to be the smallest number of people,” the priest confirmed to Ortega.

The date of the religious act is kept for April 30, since it was the schedule authorized by the Vatican and therefore “cannot be postponed.”

0