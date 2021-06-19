Beat to Mercadona for the scoundrel of a working mother

. Creative

If this same month the Labor Inspection opened a file to Mercadona for the deception that the policy of minutes, used as sanctions, implies for its workers, uncovering the false idyll of working in the company, Justice has given a new setback to the company related to the treatment of its employees.

The victim this time is a working mother from the Juan Roig supermarket group that, according to the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG), Mercadona has tried to play as far as family conciliation is concerned.

To the employee It was denied the change of geographical location from one of its stores in Lugo to its store in Vilalba, municipality in which she resides, despite having requested it to be able to reconcile her family life, as she is the mother of two children under 12 years of age.

The Galician high court, according to the Atlantic regional media, reported what happened a week ago despite the fact that the sentence dates from May 25.

In said sentence, in the words of the digital medium, “the magistrates admit the right of an employee of a supermarket of the Mercadona chain, located on Rafael Dieste street in Lugo, to geographically adapt its contract and, therefore, to the transfer to the facilities that the company has in Vilalba, your place of residence, so that you can reconcile your family life“.

It also appears that the woman, Before having to go to the transfer request, he requested a reduction of the working day to be able to take care of his children.

Mercadona rejected their request for a change claiming that there were no places available in their Vilalba store, and that “the company cannot prejudice the conciliation of other workers to satisfy an individual interest”, in case they decide to change their address once hired. It is “company policy”.

A more than just reason if it weren’t for the fact that the TSXG has revealed that this was not true. Behind that company explanation, in the court ruling, it appears that “after the petitions of this worker, the company made two employees of the center of the municipality to which the woman asked to be transferred to permanent employees”. In other words, it is not true that there were no vacancies to help her reconcile work and family life. One trick within another.

For this reason, the magistrates remind Mercadona that conciliation rights are “fundamental given their connection with the prohibition of sexist discrimination and with the right to family privacy”.

Y, Given the lack of arguments from the company, unable to “specify how accessing the claim requested by the employee would affect their organization,” they conclude that “the business refusal to estimate her request is unjustified, inoperative and, therefore, violates their right to conciliation. “In short, it is inexplicable and it makes no sense that the mother of the two minors has not been allowed to work closer to home.

The ruling highlights that article 34.8 of the Workers’ Statute “protects a change of center” for reasons of “family conciliation”, before completely dismantling Mercadona’s explanation, which pointed out that “it was impossible, even if they wanted to, geographically adapt their contract”. There is a key piece of information: the court considers that the transformation of temporary contracts into permanent ones is a sign that there are vacancies.

The triquiñuela of the minutes did not slip nor the latter and Mercadona takes a new blow, although economically you will hardly notice it, well you will have to compensate your employee with 6,000 euros, but set a precedent.

Against the ruling, however, it is necessary to appeal to the Supreme Court, although it seems difficult for Mercadona to win this battle, taking into account how clear the magistrates have made the matter.

