We are already in June and that means several things. Summer arrives and with it come holidays and especially the heat, very hot. Suffocating temperatures that can only be combated with a good pool and with the coolness of air conditioning.

And so that you are always fresh we bring you a few products that will be key during this summer. As it could not be otherwise, they are manufactured by Xiaomi and we already know that the Chinese brand, in addition to smartphones, manufactures all kinds of products such as fishing rods, cat beds, batteries and even a massage chair of more than 6,000 euros.

Always stay fresh this summer thanks to these Xiaomi products

Air conditioners, fans and other similar products are going to be the star of this summer. Because unfortunately not all of us have a pool in our homes, we have no other choice but to use these devices to avoid dying of heat while we work – because luckily or unfortunately, there are few of us who have to work this summer at home or At the office-.

And to avoid dying as a consequence of high temperatures, Xiaomi comes to our aid with a few “gadgets” that will make heat not a problem. From small fans perfect for the office table to portable air conditioners perfect to move them from one room in our house to another. And of course all this at a price made in Xiaomi.

Also remember that excessive heat is not only bad for us, but also for our smartphones. For this reason it is recommended that our phone does not suffer from high temperatures and that it does not exceed 30 degrees temperature so that its performance is not altered. We know this is not always easy, hence we recommend not to take a mobile to the beach or to the pool unless it is essential.

