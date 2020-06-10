It is more than 10 years ago that Netflix decided to unite in one place the most famous movies and series to the delight of the public, however, the production houses saw an important market and little by little new streaming platforms have emerged that are already considered it is a luxury to have more than one. That is why the fight for the best quality of productions is increasingly higher, hoping that with this a greater number of users will join their platform, but What is the most valuable streaming service on the market? We advance you right now that it is not Netflix.

With successful original productions like ‘Dark’, ‘The Witcher’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘La Casa de Papel’ and even ‘Luis Miguel la Serie’ it is normal to think that they would be the most valuable. And although the study was not carried out in Mexico, it is here that the cost rose from the first day of this month, with 16%. So it becomes the most expensive in the country.

But it is not the only existing platform, in less than a year Disney + and HBO Max were launched. The first one has, as expected, the animated classics but it also has series like ‘The Mandalorian’ which is about to debut its new season at the end of the year, but it will also have exclusively the MCU programs that fans have both expected and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ among many more.

As for HBO Max we have to highlight that in 2021 they will have the much talked about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and fans are already looking forward to seeing it. Not to mention that HBO with all its platforms has series like ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘The Soprano’ ‘Sex and the City’ and recently ‘Doom Patrol’.

But none of these is the most valuable streaming service on the market, it is none other than Amazon Prime. This thanks to a combination of quality and quantity, as we must remember that it has its library nearly 13,000 movies available. Very far from Netflix who does not reach 4,000. Also the quality is better, more than 500 of their titles you exceed the 7.5 star rating from IMDb, while Netflix barely has 424 and HBO Max 421, enough to change your company?