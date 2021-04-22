Beat in fire! Dominican Nelson Cruz returned to give two beastly home runs



Both hits were over 400 feet.

Photo: Daniel Shirey / Getty Images

Nelson Cruz It is on fire. The Dominican hit two home runs this afternoon, against the Oakland Athletics. First in the third inning, with a man on base, then solo, two innings later. The victim was the same: Frankie Montas.

Check out the 40-year-old slugger’s two beastly home runs:

Nelson Cruz can be said to have the BAT ON FIRE after hitting 2⃣ HR this afternoon. 💥💥 #MLBDominicana 🇩🇴 📹 Brought to you by: @betcrisdo pic.twitter.com/YLkCsblOlz – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 21, 2021

It is not the first time he has succeeded this season, despite how short it has been. Just a few days ago he did it against the Detroit Tigers, on an afternoon that was just as monstrous for the Minnesota Twins designated hitter.

Unfortunately his contribution was not enough for the victory of the Twins, who fell 13-12 in a game with many changes in score. Nelson Cruz he’s hitting .353 with 6 homers and 14 RBIs after 16 games. A start that anticipates a great season for the native of Las Matas de Santa Cruz.