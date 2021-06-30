beat Hamilton and overtake Prost

06/30/2021 at 9:59 AM CEST

Max verstappen he won again in Styria scoring a perfect race where he dominated from the start off pole and far surpassed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. In addition to becoming more leader of the championship, Verstappen equaled Prost’s three wins on that track and beat Hamilton and Bottas, who each had two victories in Austria.

Verstappen leads the World Cup with 18 points above the English and with his teammate Sergio perez has also prevailed in the world of constructors where right now it dominates Red bull above Mercedes. After four consecutive wins, ‘Mad Max’ He starts as a favorite for the second race in Austria that will take place from July 2 to 4 at the Red Bull Ring, the same setting with the same characteristics as the last race.

If the Red Bull man wins again this weekend, he will surpass the mythical in Austria in victories Alain Prost, four-time world champion and current Non-Executive Director of Alpine. In addition, a new victory for Verstappen at a circuit where last year Mercedes dominated on both occasions with victories for Hamilton and Bottas, would mean a new blow for his rival Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the world championship.