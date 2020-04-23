Beastie Boys: Launch documentary where they portray the music and friendship of the members | AP

The Beastie Boys Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, as well as their old collaborator and friend Spike Jonze, would be in a normal time a meeting full of jokes, chatter and fun.

But a Zoom video call during quarantine? That is a hilarious nightmare.

“I feel like I strangely look better today than I did then,” Horovitz said, referring to archival footage used in “Beastie Boys Story,” a new documentary about the iconic group that premieres Friday on Apple TV Plus. “You are handsome now, but you were very handsome then,” replied Jonze, who directed the film.

“They are different types of guapura,” Horovitz said. More moments like this can be seen as these lifelong friends, almost like siblings, remember the good times. “Adam Horovitz is making me laugh,” Diamond said after trying to answer a question.

“I would like to put Mike in a box. Put it on someone’s door, ”Horovitz replied. Like, my head in a box? ”Diamond asked. I have your head in a box, ”Horovitz said.

The Diamond, Horovitz, and Jonze trio offer more jokes and fun moments in “Beastie Boys Story,” which also underscores the old bond between band members, including the great Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012.

The documentary was filmed as a live comedy show in front of an audience and is set against the backdrop of photographs and videos that bring Horovitz and Diamond’s words to life as they review the story of one of the most popular bands in history. The group broke gender barriers; Although he had his roots in rap, he explored and experimented with other sounds including rock, punk, jazz, and funk. Few artists have won Grammy Awards in the rap, rock and pop categories like them.

The performances in the film, recorded at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, were originally produced to promote “Beastie Boys Book,” his 2018 book included in the New York Times best-seller lists.

“We asked Spike if he would film it,” Horovitz said. “I wanted to rewrite it. We did the presentation and Spike filmed it. Then he took the images from the presentation to edit them and then … Then the (rudeness) came out, ”Diamond interrupted. “So Adam and I had to fight,” Jonze replied.

“It was like (rapper) Ice-T in real action, on a regular TV show. The (rudeness) came out, ”said Diamond. “Ice-T and Steven Seagal,” said Jonze.

Band members said they had thought about making a documentary a long time ago. “For a long time. Adam (Yauch) had that thing and was obsessed with this movie ‘The Kids are Alright,’ ”Diamond said of the 1979 rock documentary on The Who. “I had the idea to do something similar with already recorded images of the band. That was close to the time when we started working on the book when it was still alive, (we started working) conceptually. It shouldn’t say work; Conceptually we knew that was something we wanted to do. “

Jonze, who has directed several of the Beastie Boys’ videos and won an Oscar for writing the 2013 film “Her,” said he enjoyed reviewing hours of archival videos of the band from the 1980s and 1990s. He noted that despite that the Beastie Boys were united by music, the center of their story is true friendship.

“What made me want to do this is everything I love about the band, the music without a doubt, but also their relationship and the loyalty they have with each other. Their honesty with themselves and with the group. I am very grateful to be able to show the world that now, ”he said.

“It is very rare,” added Jonze. “I have worked with many, many bands and yes, having a band whose members have remained friends for 35 years is very rare.”

The Beastie Boys’ most recent album is 2011. “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two”. But the members say they have a ton of unreleased music, and are in the process of deciding what to do with it.

“That’s something Adam and I talked about, getting back to work on (that music),” Diamond said. “There are many things we did together, a lot of things that are edited and left out. There are several ideas to complete, songs, cuts, that at some point for Adam and me it would be fun to go in and review them ”.

There might even be new music, at least from one of the Beastie Boys.

“Mike is starting a band, I think,” Horovitz revealed.

“I’m starting a band just because I’m quarantined,” said Diamond. “The two songs that I have written so far for the band, one of my teenage sons has taken. He is my engineer, that’s what I have so far. “

