There are many forms of friendship but none is in this story. As much as Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, the two living members of the Beastie Boys who star in it, try to include in a more or less standard categorization of the types of friendship that exist that they had with Adam Yauch, the third component of the group (died in 2012 from cancer), that was something else. More special, a mixture of respect, admiration and trust –Hal Hartley defined love in 1990 in his film Trust as the sum of these three elements–, which is the driving force behind this story.

Directed by Spike Jonze, the documentary Beastie Boys Story, released this Friday on Apple TV + (the medium is a bit of a message here too), features the last night of the presentation and staging mini-tour of his book The Beastie Boys Book that he had Venue in 2018 at the Brooklyn King Theater. On the huge stage and in front of an armchair patio full of people who are like them or even once in the past wished to be them, Horovitz and Diamond pay tribute to their dead friend and companion and, by the way, leave a generational testimony that goes be complicated that nobody who is part of what was called Generation X can match. For what they tell, for how they tell it, for the type of humor they handle or even for the clothes they wear: so neutral that sometimes you think that, Instead of remembering that Mike D took a lot of drugs after releasing a first album (Licensed to ill) in 1986, they are going to tell you about the benefits of a new model of smart TV.

Like almost all of these stories, the Beastie Boys story kicks off with a handful of tweens who feel awkward because they like certain types of music. In his case, first The Clash; then hardcore. They seek like-minded minds. They find them. They set up a group. They are very bad. Do not care. But one day something happens and everything changes. The joke turns into a party, the party into a business, the business into failure, the failure into drama, and drama almost always leads to a final battle that leads to a false but profitable reconciliation. In his case, the beginning is canonical, but the development and the end are unique.

With a style that is a mix between stand-up comedy, storytelling and rapping, Mike and Adam pass the microphone to tell us what happened and a little of what could have happened to the band that starred in one of the most fascinating metamorphoses in The history of music. From being the most kaffirous group – scenes decorated with penises in boxes, girls in cages – to walking encyclopedias of musical and social good sense. One of the best associations in the history of hip hop. Even those who did not like Beastie Boys at some point would have liked to meet Beastie Boys.

Beastie Boys are good people, and their merit is to make something as boring as seeing and listening to good people interesting

These three white boys from New York know a very rare but very smart guy named Rick Rubin – founder of the Def Jam label and ultimately one of the most relevant producers of the last 30 years – who channels them. This introduces you to a manager and entrepreneur in the hip hop world named Russell Simmons. Clever, he notices the potential that Reagan has in the United States to present the masses to some white people doing rap. It is curious how the seating area applauds the appearance of Rubin, although his purity is more than questioned minutes later, when he remains silent before the appearance of the former manager of Run DMC, today based in Bali to avoid being extradited to USA, where several accusations of sexual abuse hang above his head.

Filmed with a rhythm that, at first, may appear somewhat leaden, but which soon achieves the viewer to settle in the narration and extend his hand so that they can take it and take it where it is needed, this documentary goes beyond revisionism, of the witch hunt, the reckoning or even that of exorcising demons before an audience that has paid the price of a ticket, something in which this type of dramatization tends to fall. Beastie Boys are good people, and their merit is getting something as seemingly boring as seeing and hearing good people interesting. They stop more in regretting having kicked Kate Schellenbach, their first drummer, out of the group with zero style, or how, embarrassed, they avoided greeting friends who met in a store after returning to New York after the first tour of the group, which in ugly the behavior of those who managed not to see a dollar from the sales of one of the most successful debut albums of the eighties.

This is the exciting, sometimes also fun, sometimes delightfully sad, story of one of the bands that best defined a generation. And it was because, unlike other idols of the eighties and nineties, their narrative was built from applying universal behaviors to conjunctural situations. While seeing members of Oasis or Nirvana talk about that time is a simple act of nostalgia, seeing Mike D and Adam Rock tell their story under the leadership of Spike Jonze – who signs his first film since Her, in 2013 – is something that Not only does he convince the convert, but he can show himself to the neophyte with pride and empathy.

