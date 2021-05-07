Beasain KE receives San Ignacio on matchday five

05/07/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

The Beasain KE receives this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. the visit of the San Ignacio in the Municipal State of Loinaz during their fifth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Beasain KE eagerly arrives at the fifth matchday after achieving victory away from his field in the Artunduaga by 0-1 against Basconia, with a goal from Eizagirre. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the four matches played to date with a figure of 24 goals for and 17 against.

Regarding visitors, the San Ignacio he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the Santutxu, so he comes to the game with the illusion of finding himself with victory. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the San Ignacio he has won zero of them with a balance of 20 goals in favor and 22 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Beasain KE they have lost once and drawn once in two games played so far, giving the visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. In the role of visitor, the San Ignacio they have been defeated once and have drawn once in their two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Beasain KEIn fact, the numbers show two wins and three draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the San Ignacio. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in December 2019 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by four points in favor of the Beasain KE. The team of Igor Gordobil he ranks fourth with 34 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 30 points and occupy the sixth position in the championship.