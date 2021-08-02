Bearish Oil, Gold and Silver. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of Oil is currently trading at 73.08.

If the price started a bullish movement we must wait to overcome R1 at 74.38 to value longs since the previous areas are complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If R1 were to be exceeded, we could price longs considering a 25 point target before approaching R2 at 74.95 where the price could slow down.

If R2 were also exceeded, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before reaching R3 at 75.68 that could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,810.5.

If the price started a bullish movement we must wait to surpass 1,837.9 to value longs.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 1,808.6 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value shorts considering an objective of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching 1,821.6 where the price could slow down. As the area is somewhat complicated, we must protect the positions soon.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,465.

If the price started a bullish movement and surpass R1 at 25,692 we could value longs considering an objective of the order of 30 points before reaching 25,785 where the price could slow down.

If it continues to rise, if it also exceeds 25.875, we could value longs again considering a target of 30 to 40 points before approaching R3 at 25.982 where the price could slow down.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!