Bearish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zones. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 71.69.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R1 at 72.89 we could value longs considering a target of the order of 25 points before reaching R2 at 73.59 that could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of 25-30 points before approaching R3 3n 74.76 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 71.02 with strong momentum and decidedOr, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching 70.16 where the price could slow down. It must be borne in mind that the area is complicated and that we must protect operations soon, moderate the objectives and close if the price hesitates.

: Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,795.7.

The price is immersed in a Very tricky area that you need to get out of before working.

If the price exceeded R1 at 1,814.4 we could value longs taking into account that the area is complicated and that we must protect the operations soon, moderate the objectives and close if the price hesitates.

To value shorts we must wait to lose 1,789.1.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 25,200.

If the price started a bullish movement and will exceed 25,535 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value longs considering a target of about 30 points before reaching R2 at 25.645 where the price could slow down.

To continue climbing, if R2 is also exceeded, we could value longs again considering a target of the order of 30 to 40 points before approaching R3 at 25.780 which could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

