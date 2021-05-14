Bearish oil, Gold and silver difficult areas. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 63.64.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R2 to break 66.96 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If it were exceeded R2 we could value a long considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 68.10 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 62.67, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 61.52 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 59.95 which could act as support.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,822.9.

If the price started a upward movement we must wait to overcome 1,846.6 before valuing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating is high.

If the price started a bearish movement and lost 1,808.3 with a strong and determined momentum, we could value shorts considering a target of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 1,799.8 where the price may slow down.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,791.2.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,060.

Due to the complication of the upper areas, longs are ruled out in this future today.

If the price started a bearish movement and S1 lost at 26,783, we could price shorts considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S2 at 26.506 which could act as support.

To continue going down, if S2 was also lost, we could price shorts again considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching S3 at 26.233 which could act as support.

Oil, Gold and Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart