Bearish Oil, Bullish Gold and Silver. Short-term trading possibilities

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 70.70.

If the price started a bullish move and above 72.99 with strong and determined momentum, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 20 points before approaching R2 at 73.56 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target on the order of 25-30 points before approaching R3 at 74.83 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price started a bearish movement and S1 lost at 69.77, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 68.50 which could act as support.

If it continues to fall, if S2 were also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 25 to 30 points before approaching S3 at 67.24 which could act as support.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,793.3

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for 1.800 to break through with strong and determined momentum, we could value longs, taking into account an objective of the order of 15 to 20 points, taking into account that the area is risky and that we must protect the operation as soon as possible.

If it continues to rise, we should wait for it to exceed 1,826.5 before valuing longs again since the previous area is complicated.

If the price started a bearish movement and lose 1,767.8, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 15 to 20 points before approaching S1 at 1,753.0 which could function as support.

To continue going down, if S1 was also lost, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching S2 at 1,731.2 which could function as support.

If S2 was also lost, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,694.5 which could function as support.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26.505.

If the price started a bullish movement and R1 is clearly exceeded at 26.844, we could value a long considering an objective of the order of 30 points taking into account that the area is complicated and that the risk is high and therefore we must protect the position soon.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish move and lose 25,825 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a short considering a target of the order of 30 points before reaching S1 at 25.344 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if S1 were also lost, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S2 at 24.832.

If it was also lost S2, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching S3 at 23.844 that could act as support.

Graph of Future of silver G5m

