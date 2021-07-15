Bearish Oil, Bullish Gold and Silver. How can we work in the short term?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 72.42.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for it to break above 75.53 before pricing longs since the previous areas are complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If the price started a bearish movement and S1 lost at 71.61, we could value shorts considering an objective of the order of 15 to 20 points, taking into account that at 70.91 the price could slow down and that in that area we must have our positions protected.

To continue going down, if S2 were also lost at 70.29 we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching S3 at 70.92 that could work as support.

Petroleum. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Gold Future is currently trading at 1,832.5, we could value longs considering a target of about 25 points before approaching R2 at 1,847.7 which could function as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could propose a long one considering an objective of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching 1,854.1 where the price could slow down.

If it was also overcome 1,854.1 with a strong and determined momentum, a long considering a target of 20 to 25 points before approaching R3 that could act as resistance.

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Gold. Short-term trading. Scalping

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 26,445.

If the price started a upward movement and R1 will be exceeded at 26.603 and there will be enough gap, we could value longs considering an objective of the order of 30 points before approaching 26,740 where the price could slow down.

If the price continued to rise and 26,900 would be exceeded, we could value a long again considering a target of about 30 points before approaching 27.055 that could act as resistance.

Read more

Due to the complexity of the lower areas, shorts are ruled out in this future today.

Silver. Short term trading. Scalping

G5m Silver Future Chart

Practical Course on Trading Investment Strategies. Request information without obligation!