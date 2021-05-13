Bearish gold, oil and silver difficult areas. Trading opportunities in CP?

Future of oil

The Future of oil is currently trading at 65.43.

If the price started a bullish move we should wait for R1 to break through at 66.81 before pricing longs since the previous areas are very complicated and the risk of operating in them is high.

If R1 were exceeded, we could value a long one considering a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R2 at 67.55 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if R2 were also exceeded, we could value a long with a target of the order of 25 points before approaching R3 at 68.47 which could act as resistance.

We discard shorts in this future today.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Future of gold

The Future of Gold is currently trading at 1,817.5.

If the price started a bullish move and surpass 1,846.6 with strong and determined momentum, we could value a long with a target of about 20-25 points before approaching R2 at 1.8558.5 which could act as resistance.

To continue climbing, if it was also overcome R2, we could value longs again considering a target of about 25 to 30 points before approaching R3 at 1,872.4 where the price could slow down.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 1,809.0, we could price shorts considering a target of 25 to 30 points before approaching S2 at 1,795.1 where the price may slow down.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2, we could value shorts considering a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 1,777.3.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Future of silver

The Future of Silver is currently trading at 27,120.

If the price started a upward movement and surpass R2 at 28.155, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching R3 at 28.506 which could act as resistance.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a bearish movement and S1 lost at 26.906, we could price shorts considering a target of the order of 40 points before approaching S2 at 26.568 that could act as support.

To continue going down, if he also got lost S2, we could value shorts again considering a target of the order of 50 points before approaching S3 at 26.106 which could act as support.

G5m Silver Future Chart