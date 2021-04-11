Bearish close for the Ibex below 8,600 in a listless and transitional week

Much stock market tranquility. That is what has been seen this week. The ‘pandemic fatigue’ has settled in the indices and it seems that it no longer matters so much what happens or does not happen with AstraZenecaAfter days of comings and goings on the use of their vaccine that, to say the least, have left citizens baffled. Is it so the bags in ‘impasse mode’ waiting for the earnings season to begin, just around the corner. For now, business accounts will be the next major catalyst. The effect of Covid, as such, is increasingly fading on stocks.

The Ibex is down 0.83%, until the 8,565.80 points points, after closing last Thursday at 8,577 integers, so barely has fallen by 0.14% in this week of four sessions, after the Holy Week holidays.

Wall Street closed yesterday higher (the Nasdaq did especially well, which advanced 1%) and Asia has seen a mixed performance of the indices. Both the American and European stock markets (Dax, Stoxx 600) are trading at all-time highs, while the Spanish selective does not decide to exceed its annual maximum.

PIANO, PIANO … FOR THE 8,740 POINTS

Although the analysts at Bolsamanía they continue to bet on a reconquest of those annual highs (8,740 points) of the Ibex sooner rather than later, and an extension of the winnings up to 9,000 points.

Only five stocks have closed positive (Acerinox has been the best), while Solaria, Cie, PharmaMar, Amadeus or BBVA they have been the most bearish.

For its part, ACS has been the protagonist after the construction company has confirmed to the CNMV that it has sent a letter to Atlantia to buy its highways for 10 billion euros. Analysts consider a good move the movement of Florentino Pérez, in the absence of knowing more details.

THE GOVERNMENT REDUCES ITS FORECASTS

In Spain, the Government, as expected, has lowered its GDP forecast for 2021 to 6.5%, by delaying the recovery of the Spanish economy by one quarter. By 2022, Nadia calviño has anticipated a growth of 7%.

“Part of the growth forecast for 2021 is transferred to 2022 and recovery is delayed a quarter“, explained the second vice president, although she confirmed that asymmetric ‘V’ pattern is maintained, So what “by the end of 2022 the levels of GDP previous in the pandemic will be recovered to maintain growth rates of over 2% in subsequent years “.

UNEMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS REDUCE THE PRESSURE ON POWELL

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, spoke again this Thursday. Powell was adamant in his message that the Fed’s priority is to help the recovery of employment in the US, while dismissing concerns about inflation. The moderate tone led to lower bond yields.

In addition, the unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims to 744,000 it helped ease pressure on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy as the economy improves. “Any recovery will likely be uneven in terms of data and, although some form of reduction (of stimulus) could begin to be discussed in the coming months, the prospect still seems far away“says Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Thus ends a very quiet week in the stock markets, marked by that Monday holiday in Europe and by the apathy that the indices are showing towards the news related to Covid-19. Business results in the United States will begin next week.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro is exchanged at $ 1.1886. Oil is trading flat, at $ 63.29 for Brent and $ 59.71 for West Texas.

Gold and silver are down to $ 1,744 and $ 25.18, respectively.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are up more than 1%, to $ 58,517 and $ 2,096, respectively.

The yield of the 10-year American bond stands at 1,667% and that of the 10-year Spanish bond rises to 0.38%.