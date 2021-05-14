Bear Phase Fractal Warns of Pain, Bitcoin Bull Market Will Remain Intact

Compartir

The carpet was simply covered in cryptocurrencies, wiping out last week’s gains and something else. Bitcoin has now returned to March prices and is at risk of falling deeper into a bearish phase according to a fractal found in recent price action.

What is remarkable is that the same fractal suggests that the bull market is not over yet, despite the shift to a downtrend for the time being. This is what the trajectory of Bitcoin could look like based on Elliott Wave Theory, the LMACD, and the recent reversal through cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Price Slumps Below $ 50,000, Matches 2019 Breakdown

A fractal is a repeating pattern found throughout nature, or in this case, finance. In price charts for currencies, stocks, commodities, and more, patterns can repeat themselves over and over again in a similar fashion.

Each pattern can even result in a similar price action upon completion. For example, Black Thursday equaled the second fall of the 2014-2015 bear market bottom.

Does this 2019 fractal repeat itself one more time? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The recent price action in Bitcoin coincides almost perfectly with the first major correction since the bull market began, in June 2019. On both occasions, the logarithmic MACD crossed bearish, and the candle structure at high time frames is strikingly Similary.

What Elliott Wave Theory and Momentum Indicators Say About the Bull Market

If the fractal is accurate and produces similar results, Bitcoin could spend the next six months or so in a downtrend. The bearish phase could reach a scope and severity similar to the 2019 peak, considering that the recent price parable has been broken.

It is more than likely that a bearish phase will follow, but that does not necessarily mean that the bull market is over.

Elliott waves could give clues to the conclusion of this market cycle | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

For those unfamiliar with Elliott Wave Theory, the study focuses on market impulses based on extreme changes in sentiment.

Within each main “driving wave” there are typically five impulse waves. If the primary wave is up, and Bitcoin has been in “always up” territory since its inception, then the odd number waves are as well, with even waves moving against the primary trend.

At the beginning of 2019 it would have acted as wave one of five, with the downtrend of wave two concluding on Black Thursday. That rebound started the third wave, in which, according to the characteristics of the Elliott wave, it is “undeniable.”

The fourth wave is a bit more complicated. Sure it may feel like the top is in, but if wave three has just ended, the Bitcoin bulls’ best hope is that wave four is next.

Wave four according to practice, you will never go back on the path of wave one. This means that the price of Bitcoin will never drop below $ 13,800 again.

Doing so could suggest a glitch and the major cryptocurrency could be in serious trouble.

