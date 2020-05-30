Several days ago, information about the interest of Brooklyn nets to get hold of the services of Bradley Beal, player of Washington Wizards, through a transfer to get to form one of the biggest ‘Big Three’ in NBA history along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets want to hit the table again in the transfer market just like they did in the last Free Agency. However, Beal’s agent slammed the door on them after assuring that his agent’s only intention is “to stay in Washington, where he is happy.”

On these rumors of Brooklyn’s interest in him, Bradley Beal himself has said “feel praised.” This has been confirmed in recent statements for the ESPN media. The words of the Washington Wizards player have been the following:

“It is not the first time that I hear this type of rumors. It is interesting, for me it is like a sign of respect for my work, it means that I am doing things well. That the NBA players want to play with me fills me with satisfaction” .

“It is an incredible feeling for any player that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant want you on their team. However, I have taken root in this city, in Washington. I love being here and I hope someday I can win something with this franchise, but it would be naive to say that I never think about these things. “

BRADLEY BEAL BREAKS THE ANKLES OF OG ANUNOBY – PIC.TWITTER.COM/CEXFTQALP3 – 【ワ シ ン ト ン ウ ィ ザ ー ズ】 • WALLWRLD – (@ VDINH360) MAY 29, 2020

.