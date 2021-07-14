Beal after winning Argentina: “We still have a lot to improve”

The United States has reacted to the public derision caused by its two defeats against Nigeria and Australia, managing to beat Argentina by 108 – 80, in a great game for Zach Lavine, who assumed a leading role due to the loss of Tatum, with a sore knee. “We managed to maintain the intensity throughout the game, something we did not do in the two previous games, and that shows that we are on the right track,” he commented Gregg popovich on ESPN, being seconded by Bradley Beal. “This is the right direction, but we have to keep improving.”