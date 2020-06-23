Lara Álvarez is back home. After spending the period of confinement in Honduras for the recording of the « Survivors » program, the Asturian was looking forward to returning to Gijón and hugging her own. The months of the state of alarm were a difficult period for her, as she transmitted on de the farewell to reality with an exciting speech on how those days had been for the Telecinco team displaced to the island. Now all that is left behind.

The Asturian presenter enjoys Asturias these days as reflected in the photos on her social networks. He has enjoyed the beach, the walks at sunset and the company of his dog « Choco », for whom he has devotion.

After « Survivors », Álvarez wanted to go home and receive the love of his family. In his last photograph appears with his father, both hugging looking at the sea. A scene that transmits a lot of peace and that the followers of the journalist have filled with hearts and beautiful words.

But in his house in Asturias there is also time for humor. Beside his dog Choco He has starred in a nice video in which he tried to do a trick to simulate that his pet disappeared behind a sheet.