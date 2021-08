Beach volleyball

Beach volleyball (H), Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Gavira and Herrera say goodbye to Tokyo after falling to ROC

The Spanish beach volleyball couple Pablo Herrera-Adrián Gavira was dropped from the Tokyo Games in the round of 16 by the Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy, world champions in 2019, who won 2-0 (22-20 and 21 -17).

00:01:31, 18 minutes ago