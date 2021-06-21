Beach tennis, on the way to a world record

On Sunday, the last of the three training drills were successfully completed. 18 uninterrupted hours of Beach Tennis, which took place at the Club de Padel la Moraleja. This delivery began at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and concluded at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

At the beginning of September the Guinness record attempt of the modality, of a 24-hour match of Beach Tennis that will take place in Valencia.

The players who will be protagonists -Carlos Ruiz Alonso, Antomi Bouquets Viera, Beatriz Bilbao Areitio, Ruth Mendoza Mendoza and Hctor Valverde Rondn, with the support of the physical trainer and physiotherapist Alba Balandn Garcinuo- They have been preparing physically and mentally for months to be able to achieve it.

The support of sponsors It has been decisive in concluding the 6, 12 and 18 hour drills that have been carried out so far.